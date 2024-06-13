Trio Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors At Riverhead, Wading River Businesses, Police Say

Riverhead Town Police conducted compliance checks at 15 businesses in Riverhead and Wading River on Monday, June 10. Of those, violations were reported at three stores.

The following suspects were arrested on suspicion of unlawful dealing with a child, a misdemeanor:

Suat Akkaya, age 33, of Wading River; employee of Village Beverage on Wading River Manor Road in Wading River

Nicholas Alaia, age 21, of Calverton; employee of Riverhead Liquor Mart on Old Country Road in Riverhead

Jenny Flores Vasquez, age 34, of Riverhead; employee of ShopRite on Old Country Road in Riverhead

All three were released with appearance tickets for future court dates.

