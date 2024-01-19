Light Snow 31°

SHARE

'Trespasser' Struck By Lirr Train In Sayville, Disrupting Morning Commute

A person walking on the tracks was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train, halting service during the morning commute on Friday, Jan. 19.

A trespasser was struck by a LIRR train east of the Sayville station Friday morning, Jan. 19.

A trespasser was struck by a LIRR train east of the Sayville station Friday morning, Jan. 19.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. east of the Sayville station and involved a "trespasser," according to Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police.

No other information, including the victim's condition or identity, was released.

The collision shut down rail service along the Montauk Branch between Babylon and Patchogue for an hour. Passengers aboard the impacted train were transferred to another train.

Service on the line resumed at around 9 a.m. with residual delays.

MTAPD and LIRR supervisors are on the scene investigating.

Customers were advised to use the TrainTime app or visit the MTA website for the most recent service updates.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE