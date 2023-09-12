Tragic Update: 13-Year-Old Struck By Police Car In Shirley Dies

Anthony Stinson, of Shirley, was taken off life support Monday, Sept. 11, two days after he was struck by a Suffolk County Police car near William Floyd Parkway and Adobe Drive in Shirley, according to an update on GoFundMe.

“It is with great sadness to say Anthony has passed away today,” campaign organizer Stephanie Byrnes said.

Investigators said a Seventh Precinct Patrol officer was driving southbound on William Floyd Parkway with lights and siren activated, responding to an emergency call, when she struck the teen as he crossed the street on his bike near Adobe Drive. At the time, the officer had a green light.

Immediately after the collision, the officer struck another car stopped in traffic before hitting a tree and two parked cars.

Stinson was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. It was later revealed that the boy had been paralyzed.

The officer was treated for minor injuries and released. Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Stinson was an eighth-grade student at William Paca Middle School in Mastic Beach, according to a statement from the William Floyd School District.

“The district has reached out to the Stinson family to offer any support that they may need during this horrific time. Counselors and psychologists have been and will continue to be available for students affected by this tragedy,” the district said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Anthony’s family and friends during this time.”

The teen’s organs will be donated “so even in his passing, he will bring life to other children who need it,” according to the GoFundMe.

“Anthony was bright, eager to learn, competitive, persistently negotiating extra ice pops, and endlessly making us smile,” Byrnes said.

“Whether it was surprising us with his big ole St. Bernard he knew we loved so much, or the many, many funny questions and statements about pretty much anything, he was so determined to master something new, and more importantly, he was appreciative, kind, and radiated a unique kind of curiosity and positivity.”

Funeral arrangements for Stinson had not been announced as of Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Those who wish to donate to the GoFundMe campaign can do so here.

