New Detours Announced For Long Island Expressway In Suffolk County

A new round of overnight lane closures and detours have been scheduled for the Long Island Expressway.

An alert was issued to motorists by the New York State Department of Transportation regarding planned overnight detours on I-95 in the towns of Huntington, Islip, and Brookhaven in Suffolk County.

Traffic will be detoured onto the Service Road between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on these dates and locations:

Monday, April 25 - Eastbound at Exit 60 (Ronkonkoma Avenue);

Tuesday, April 26 - Westbound at Exit 60 (Ronkonkoma Avenue);

Wednesday, April 27 - Westbound between Exit 55 (Suffolk County Route 67/Motor Parkway) and Exit 53 (Sagtikos State Parkway);

Thursday, April 28 – Westbound between Exits 51(State Route 231/Deer Park Avenue) and 50 (Bagatelle Road);

Friday, April 29 - Westbound at Exit 49N (State Route 110).

