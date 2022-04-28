Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Breaking News: Suspect On Loose After Armed Robbery At Long Island Gas Station
Lane Closures Scheduled On Sunrise Highway, Peconic Road In Southampton

Zak Failla
Sunrise Highway on Long Island
Sunrise Highway on Long Island Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Overnight lane closures have been scheduled on two of Long Island’s most busy roadways, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced.

For approximately three weeks, beginning on Sunday, May 1, the NYSDOT said that to facilitate bridge maintenance on the Peconic Road bridge over Sunrise Highway in Southampton there will be temporary closures, weather permitting.

According to the NYSDOT, westbound traffic on Sunrise Highway will be detoured onto westbound North Road (Suffolk County Route 39) for approximately one mile to the entrance ramp for westbound Sunrise Highway.

Eastbound lanes will remain open. 

Detours will be in place Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

During the facilitation project, northbound Peconic Road will also be closed.

Traffic will be detoured onto eastbound Longview Road for approximately one mile to northbound Hill Station Road to westbound Sunrise and onto North Road for approximately a half-mile to return to Peconic Road. 

Southbound lanes will remain open.

Officials noted that there will be electronic messaging signs in place to relay the details of the detours and lane closures.

