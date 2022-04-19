Lane Closures Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Suffolk

Motorists on Long Island can expect to see detours on the LIE for several weeks as crews work on a pavement resurfacing project.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning on Tuesday, April 19, there will be a detour on the eastbound lanes of the Expressway in Huntington.

Traffic will be detoured onto the South Service Road between Exit 48 (Round Swamp Road) and Exit 51 (State Route 231/Deer Park Avenue) in the Town of Huntington to facilitate the project.

During the work, one eastbound lane on the LIE will also be subject to closure between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials noted.

According to the NYSDOT, the detour is expected to last for approximately two weeks.

“Motorists are urged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones,” officials noted. “Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

“Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.