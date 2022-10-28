Full Overnight Closures Planned For Portion Of Northern State Parkway In Huntington

Be ready for possible travel delays on Long Island in the coming days.

Road crews will be conducting full overnight closures of the eastbound Northern State Parkway in the Town of Huntington beginning Tuesday, Nov 1., according to the Department of Transportation.

All eastbound lanes are expected to close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between State Route 110 (exit 40) and Wolf Hill Road (exit 41) through Saturday morning, Nov. 5.

Transportation officials said the closures will allow road crews to complete work on a drainage rehabilitation project.

Drivers were encouraged to follow a signed detour onto southbound Route 110 to eastbound Old Country Road for approximately two miles onto eastbound Wolf Hill Road for access to Northern Parkway.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

