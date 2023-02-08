Full Closure Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Huntington

Scheduled roadwork on the Long Island Expressway could spell delays for drivers this week.

The eastbound lanes of I-495 are set to close from 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, near Commack Road in the Town of Huntington, according to the Department of Transportation.

In the meantime, traffic will be detoured onto the South Service Road.

Transportation officials said the closure will allow road crews to complete scheduled bridge work.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

