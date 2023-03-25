Expect Delays: Weeks Of Full Closures Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Brookhaven

Drivers are being warned about weeks of overnight closures scheduled for a portion of the Long Island Expressway.

Beginning Sunday, March 26, the westbound lanes of I-495 will be closed nightly at exit 63 (North Ocean Avenue) in the Town of Brookhaven from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

The closures, which will allow crews to complete bridge painting and maintenance work, are expected to last for approximately three weeks. During that time, drivers will be detoured onto the South Service Road.

Once work is completed on the westbound side, the eastbound lanes will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for approximately three weeks, transportation officials said. Traffic will be detoured onto the South Service Road during that time.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

