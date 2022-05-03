Contact Us
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed For String Of Suffolk County Burglaries
Detour Scheduled On Sunrise Highway In Suffolk County

Zak Failla
Sunrise Highway in Islip
Sunrise Highway in Islip

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists on Long Island of upcoming detours and ramp closures on major roadways.

A temporary detour has been scheduled for a stretch of Sunrise Highway later this week, the NYSDOT is advising.

An alert was issued by the NYSDOT cautioning that between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Friday, May 6, eastbound traffic on the highway will be detoured onto the South Service Road at Exit 49 (Lakeland Avenue/Suffolk County Route 93) in the Town of Islip. 

The detours are to facilitate a bridge cleaning project.

On Thursday, May 5, in Nassau County, the NYSDOT also announced that the Exit 38 ramp from the eastbound Long Island Expressway (I-495) to the eastbound Northern State Parkway in the Town of North Hempstead will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The ramp closure is to allow contracting crews to perform bridge maintenance in the area. 

During the closure, officials said that a detour will be available at Exit 39 for Glen Cove Road southbound for approximately two miles for access to the Northern State Parkway.

