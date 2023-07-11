Traffic Stop Turned Jail Time: Lindenhurst Man Sentenced For Cocaine, Heroin Possession

Lindenhurst resident David Marmol, aged 41, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, July 11 for his possession of a number of illicit substances, as well as a metal knuckle knife, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

On February 20, 2021, Marmol was pulled over in what was originally a routine traffic stop in the vicinity of South Fifth Street and Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

However, as officers walked up to Marmol’s rented 2020 Ford Expedition, they caught a whiff of marijuana, leading to a search of the car that resulted in the discovery of an illegal metal knuckle knife in the center console.

Marmol was arrested and a further search revealed that he was in possession of 20 bags of cocaine – weighing over one-half ounce – as well as four bags housing heroin and fentanyl.

According to District Attorney Ray A. Tierney, Marmol has previously been convicted for dealing drugs in 2010, 2001, and 2000, though that “did not stop him from again being caught with illegal drugs packaged for sale.”

A weeklong trial in December 2022 concluded with Marmol being convicted of two felonies and one misdemeanor charge for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He also was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, also a misdemeanor.

