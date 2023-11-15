'Touched The Lives Of Many': Bay Shore Elementary School Teacher Dies

Heather D’Antoni, a teacher at Gardiner Manor Elementary School in Bay Shore, died on the weekend of November 11, according to Bay Shore Schools Superintendent Steven J. Maloney.

The district made the announcement “with great sadness” on Monday, Nov. 13. It has not been revealed how she died.

“Ms. D’Antoni touched the lives of the many students who sat in her classroom,” Maloney wrote.

“I have heard reflections from teachers, administrators, and support staff, that make clear she also touched the lives of many staff members.”

D’Antoni worked in the Bay Shore School District for 22 years. According to her LinkedIn, she taught fourth grade.

The superintendent encouraged parents whose children feel affected by D’Antoni’s loss to reach out to resources at their school, including the social worker, psychologist, guidance counselor, or principal in their buildings.

“I join the Gardiner Manor family, and the larger Bay Shore family, in mourning her loss,” he wrote.

“She will be greatly missed by the entire Bay Shore family.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

