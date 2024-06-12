Toddler Found Unresponsive In Pool At Central Islip Home

At around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, in Central Islip, Suffolk County Police Department Third Precinct officers responded to a home on Woodland Avenue after a 911 caller reported that the 3-year-old had been found unresponsive in a pool.

Family members pulled the girl out of the water and began CPR until first responders arrived on the scene.

The child, who is a resident of the home, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

