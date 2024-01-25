Toddler Dies From Fentanyl, Cocaine Poisoning; Holbrook Couple Hit With Dozens Of Charges

Wilkens Adonis and Daryllee Leibrock, both age 38, of Holbrook, were arraigned on dozens of drug and weapons charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Emergency crews were called to the couple’s Holbrook home on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, for an unresponsive child. When they arrived, police found Adonis, Leibrock and their toddler son, Joseph, in the couple’s bedroom.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to prosecutors.

Preliminary toxicology results showed the presence of multiple substances in his blood, including fentanyl, cocaine, morphine, norfentanyl, and benzoylecgonine.

Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. The drug has led to a growing number of overdose deaths across the country, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives searched the couple’s home and found drugs in the bedroom where the boy was found, prosecutors said.

A further search of the residence reportedly turned up a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, cocaine, and alprazolam, as well as drug packaging materials, and digital scales. Detectives also recovered a loaded shotgun, a rifle, and a stun gun.

All of the weapons were unsecured and easily accessible to the couple’s toddler son and an 11-year-old child, prosecutors said.

At the time of the incident, Leibrock was subject to orders of protection from Suffolk County Family Court prohibiting her from being around either child.

She was also barred from possessing illegal drugs that created an “unreasonable risk” to their safety, according to investigators.

Adonis and Leibrock both had active warrants for failing to appear on unrelated drug charges at the time of their arrests.

In court Wednesday, they were arraigned on dozens of charges, including multiple counts of drug and weapon possession, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Leibrock was taken to the Suffolk County jail on $500,000 bond. Adonis was jailed while his prior drug case moves forward.

Both defendants are due back in court in late February.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, who has been pushing state lawmakers to pass a bill that would make overdose death cases eligible for manslaughter charges, called the boy’s death “an unfortunate but not unexpected next step in the opioid overdose crisis.”

“(The death) should be a wakeup call to our Albany legislators that decisive action must happen now. Children are dying,” Tierney said. “I urge every New Yorker to contact your legislators and demand that they address this crisis.”

