A land surveyor spotted the animal shortly after noon on Thursday, Dec. 7, in a wooded area in East Moriches, along Evergreen Avenue.

Suffolk County Police said the sheep’s feet had been tied together.

In photos shared by the department, two officers were seen assisting a veterinarian in providing emergency care to the animal.

The sheep was transported to a local animal sanctuary for further treatment.

Authorities did not comment on the animal’s condition or speculate on how long it may have been there.

Members of the Suffolk County District Attorney Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team (BEAST) are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

