This Patchogue Restaurant Dubbed Best 'Hole In Wall' By Foodies

Since posting her query on the Long Island Food & Drink Facebook group on Tuesday, July 4, nearly 100 people have responded with suggestions for where Daume can find that perfect, often overlooked eatery.

After tallying up the responses, Howard’s Cafe, located in Patchogue at 404 South Service Road, was the clear winner, garnering nearly 40 recommendations.

“Love their burgers,” reads one comment.

“Definitely Howard’s,” reads another.

The restaurant serves up traditional pub food and drinks, including two dozen varieties of burgers, along with sandwiches, salads, and appetizers like mozzarella sticks and potato skins.

Dinner specials include chicken cordon bleu, eggplant parmigiana, and shrimp francese.

Among the popular dishes on its Yelp page are the baked clams, bacon cheeseburger, and the “Something Special” sandwich, made with roast beef and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.

“The food is good and reasonably priced, and for a minimal addition you get beer or wine!” one Yelp user said. “You can't go wrong.”

Another reviewer raved about the eatery’s “incredible” drink specials and quality of the food.

“They give generous portions, the best sangria, and the garlon wings are phenomenal,” they wrote. "Nothing but praise for this hidden treasure.”

Howard’s Cafe is open daily. Find out more on its website.

