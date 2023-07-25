'This Is Where You Die': Scorned Woman Slashed BF's Neck During Riverhead Attack, Jury Finds

Claudia Garcia Vargas, age 54, of Queens, was convicted of assault in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, July 25.

The jury’s decision came almost a year to the day after Vargas picked up her boyfriend of seven years from his job in Queens on July 23, 2022.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s office, the man told Vargas that he wanted to end their relationship and the two got into an argument.

Angered at the rejection, Vargas refused to drop the man off at his home and continued driving eastbound on the Long Island Expressway toward Riverhead.

She eventually pulled over to the shoulder and accused the victim of cheating on her.

As the argument escalated, Vargas pulled out what the victim described as a long, sharp object and said, “this is where you die,” before slashing him on the side of the neck.

The victim suffered a deep cut on his neck but was able to flee the car and run into the nearby woods. As he frantically searched for help, Vargas chased him with a flashlight repeatedly telling him to come back.

Eventually, the man made his way to a home and the owner called 911. He was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Manorville and treated for his injuries.

Vargas was later arrested in Queens.

“Domestic violence of any kind is unacceptable. Thankfully, the victim survived the defendant’s horrific attack, and can hopefully feel safe knowing that the defendant will serve time in jail for her crimes,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said.

In court Tuesday, jurors found Vargas guilty of second-degree assault, a violent felony.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Aug. 28.

