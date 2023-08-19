These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Suffolk County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Suffolk County” report:

No. 1 - Dix Hills: Half Hollow Hills High School West

- Dix Hills: Half Hollow Hills High School West No. 2 - Dix Hills: Half Hollow Hills High School East

- Dix Hills: Half Hollow Hills High School East No. 3 - East Setauket: Ward Melville Senior High School

- East Setauket: Ward Melville Senior High School No. 4 - Greenlawn: Harborfields High School

- Greenlawn: Harborfields High School No. 5 - Huntington Station: Walt Whitman High School

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+, with both Half Hollow Hills schools earning an A+ in the academics and college prep categories.

With the exception of Harborfields and Ward Melville, each school also received top marks in the diversity category.

All five schools were given at least an A- for sports.

When it comes to lunch time, it appears that the best cafeteria offerings can be found at Half Hollow Hills East, which holds an A- in the food category. The remaining districts were given either a B- or B+ for food.

Students at each school also enjoy a lower student-teacher ratio than the national average of 17 to one. Half Hollow Hills High School West boasts the best at just nine to one.

Looking at math scores, students at Half Hollow Hills West and Harborfields fared the best on standardized exams, with 99 percent scoring at or above proficiency.

View the complete ranking on Niche’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.