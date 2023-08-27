'The Food Is Perfect': Popular Restaurant Expands To Lake Grove

Mito Modern Japanese Cuisine + Lounge, located at 476 Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, celebrated its opening in April 2023, taking over a former P.F. Chang’s in the Smith Haven Mall.

In the few months since it's been serving customers, the modern Japanese restaurant has impressed the Long Island food scene.

“YESSSSSSS. Yes,” wrote Michele L. of Ronkonkoma on Yelp, “I have no reason to go out for Japanese food anywhere else now.”

Michele tried the kani salad, which she dubbed “the best I have ever had by far” and splurged to try a wagyu beef sushi with truffle salt.

“The service is fast and very professional, the place is beautiful, and the food is perfect,” she said.

Mito’s menu offers a variety of different dishes, including specialty sushi rolls, dim sum, steaks, and more.

For starters, a selection of both hot and cold plates are available, from braised short ribs, to crispy rice sushi and even a roasted duck roll, wrapped in a scallion pancake with cucumber and mango.

MaryJo B. of San Francisco visited and tried several dishes, including the braised short ribs and the wagyu with truffle and shrimp dumplings, as it was her first time.

“Everything was delicious!” she said. “The food choices and the sake selection are very good.”

Though a large portion of Mito’s menu is reserved for sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls – which Bridgehampton resident Michael A. dubbed on Yelp “fresh and perfect” – there are plenty of non-fish-related dishes to chow down on.

For example, Mel G. of Long Island shared on Yelp that the dishes she tried were fantastic

the filet mignon cubes with Thai basil was “perfectly seasoned,” the ribeye was “delicious”, and rack of lamb with Dijon mustard crust was “moist and flavorful.”

To round out the meal, Mito offers desserts and a large selection of sake and cocktails.

“Five stars for sure,” Michele wrote.

Mito in Lake Grove is open daily. A second Long Island location, this time in Babylon, is set to open in October 2023.

For hours and more information, click here.

