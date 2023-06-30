Tenant Beats Landlord To Death With Dumbbell Outside Coram Home, DA Says

Albert Coppedge, age 49, of Coram, was indicted on murder and robbery charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, June 28, in the death of 62-year-old Kenneth Mitchell.

Several witnesses told police they saw the men arguing in the backyard of their Coram home shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2020.

The argument escalated and Coppedge was seen repeatedly striking Mitchell in the head with a dumbbell, according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators they heard Mitchell pleading with Coppedge to stop hitting him.

Coppedge reportedly then grabbed Mitchell’s wallet and removed a “large sum” of cash before fleeing the home.

Mitchell was taken to Long Island Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Coppedge was arrested several hours later when he returned home.

“The alleged actions of this defendant were vicious, brutal, and senseless,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to seek justice for Kenneth Mitchell.”

In court Wednesday, Coppedge was indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of second-degree murder (felonies)

Two counts of first-degree robbery (felonies)

A judge ordered him held without bail while his case proceeds. He is due back in court on Monday, July 10.

