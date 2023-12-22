Tenant Admits Beating Landlord To Death With Dumbbell Outside Coram Home

Albert Coppedge, age 49, of Coram, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Dec. 20, in the death of Kenneth Mitchell.

Prosecutors said multiple witnesses saw Coppedge arguing with the 62-year-old Mitchell in the backyard of their Coram home shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2020.

The argument escalated and Coppedge repeatedly struck Mitchell in the head with a dumbbell.

Witnesses heard Mitchell repeatedly pleading for the man to stop hitting him.

Coppedge reportedly then grabbed Mitchell’s wallet and removed a “large sum” of cash before fleeing the home, Suffolk County Police said.

Mitchell was taken to Long Island Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Coppedge was arrested several hours later when he returned home.

“This defendant’s guilty plea does not take away the pain of the loss that Mr. Mitchell’s friends and loved ones have endured,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“I hope that this resolution allows them some closure for this horrific act of violence.”

In court Wednesday, Coppedge pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter, a felony.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.