Teachers' Union Treasurer In Bellport Admits Embezzling Over $20K In Dues

Fannie Bowe, age 54, of Bellport, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Dec. 6, following an investigation into questionable expenses at the Bellport Teachers Association Affiliates.

In October 2020, she was elected as treasurer of the union, which represents teacher assistants and school aides at the South Country Central School District, headquartered in East Patchogue.

She also worked as a school monitor for the district.

According to prosecutors, between July 2021 and January 2023, Bowe repeatedly misused her union-issued debit card, making more than $2,500 in unauthorized purchases and withdrawing $18,000 from ATMs.

In order to cover up her actions, she then submitted multiple false treasurer reports to the union's executive board.

Union officials finally uncovered the theft after noticing the questionable expenses on reports.

“Being elected as treasurer is of high honor in which your colleagues entrust you to uphold the integrity of their organization,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This defendant took advantage of that trust for her own selfish reasons. We will continue to pursue any individual who thinks that they can get away with stealing funds from hard-working employees.”

Bowe is scheduled to be sentenced in December 2024.

