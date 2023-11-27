Teacher Who Sexually Abused 15-Year-Old Babylon Student Dodges Prison

Former Babylon High School teacher Timothy Harrison, age 48, of Oak Beach, was sentenced to three years of probation in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Nov. 27.

It came months after the former special education teacher and coach pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The abuse began with flirty text messages that Harrison sent the girl beginning in September 2013, according to prosecutors.

Later, he gave the victim alcohol and engaged in sexual intercourse with her at his Oak Beach home.

In 2021, the victim reported the abuse to staff at Babylon High School and the Suffolk County Police Department’s Special Victim Section.

Harrison was arrested in March 2022.

“This defendant violated his trust as an educator, and sexually abused a child whom he was entrusted to care for,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This sentence will ensure that our children are safe, because Timothy Harrison will no longer be in a school classroom in New York State ever again, and it will protect the privacy rights of the victim, who will be spared from having to testify publicly in court.”

As a condition of his guilty plea, Harrison must also surrender his teaching license.

