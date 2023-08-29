Teacher Sexually Abuses Underage Student At Riverhead School, Police Say

William Sperl, age 60, of Deer Park, was arrested at the Eastern Suffolk BOCES campus in Bellport on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said Sperl engaged in a sexual relationship with a female student at the school’s Riverhead campus, where he works as an audio production teacher, in 2020.

The student was a minor at the time of the alleged relationship, police said.

Sperl is charged with four counts of third-degree rape and seven counts of third-degree criminal sex act, all felonies.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in central Islip on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Suffolk County Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6361.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.