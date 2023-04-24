Take 5 Top-Prize Tickets Sold In Commack, Queens

A Take 5 ticket worth $19,115 was purchased at the Commack South Stationery in Commack, located at 22 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, for the Saturday, April 22 evening drawing, New York Lottery announced.

A second Take 5 ticket worth $19,115 was purchased at the Aakar Convenience store in Sunnyside, Queens, located at 44-22 Greenpoint Ave., for the same drawing, lottery officials said.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

