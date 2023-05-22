Fair 69°

Take 5 Top-Prize Ticket Worth $32,000 Sold At Oakdale Store

A lucky Take 5 lottery player will walk away with over $32,000 after hitting all five numbers on a ticket sold on Long Island.

A winning Take 5 ticket worth more than $32,000 was sold on Long Island, at the Yasmin Cards & Gifts in Oakdale. Photo Credit: Canva/DAPA Images & New York Lottery
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

The prize-winning ticket worth $32,210 was purchased at the Yasmin Cards & Gifts in Oakdale, located at 897 Montauk Highway, for the Sunday, May 21, evening drawing, New York Lottery announced.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

