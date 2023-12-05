Syosset Attorney Steals $200K From Clients, Including Lottery Winner: DA

Daphne Zekaria, age 54, of Syosset, was arraigned on grand larceny and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to prosecutors, she was hired by a New York State Lottery winner in December 2021 while working as a partner at the Huntington law firm Sokolski and Zekaria, P.C.

An investigation found that she promised to hold a portion of her client’s money in the firm’s escrow account and invest an additional portion on his behalf.

However, instead of holding or investing the money, Zekaria made several large transfers to other individuals, prosecutors said.

She allegedly stole $230,000 from the victim in three separate transactions.

Zekaria is also accused of stealing more than $17,000 from a Manhattan woman who hired her to assist in contesting an eviction.

Despite accepting the victim’s money, she performed no legal work on her behalf, prosecutors allege.

By the time the victim requested a refund 13 days later, she had allegedly spent the money on electric bill payments and credit card bills.

“The allegations against this defendant represent an egregious violation of the trust that the victims placed in her as an attorney and a fiduciary,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“The duties and responsibilities of attorney-client relationships are a critically essential element of our legal system, and my office will not tolerate individuals using their law degrees as licenses to steal.”

In court Tuesday, Zekaria was arraigned on the following charges:

Two counts of grand larceny (felonies)

Scheme to defraud (felony)

She was also charged with criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, after allegedly failing to comply with a grand jury subpoena for records.

A judge ordered her released from custody on supervision. She is due back in court on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Zekaria to contact the Suffolk County DA’s office at 631-853-4626.

