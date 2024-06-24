Emergency crews in Southampton were called shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, June 24, for a drowning victim at Altenkirch County Park, located in the hamlet of Hampton Bays near Dune Road and Road H.

Another beachgoer removed the man from the water and performed CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Southampton Town Police identified the man as Peter Dzakonski, of Hampton Bays.

A second man at the beach was also hospitalized after reporting chest pain and difficulty breathing.

