Suspects On Loose After Attempted Armed Robbery At Riverhead Liquor Store

It happened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in Riverhead.

That's when the two masked men entered Lucky Wines & Liquors at 134 West Main St. with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.

Both subjects fled the store with no proceeds.

Riverhead Police patrol units and Riverhead K-9 unit canvassed the area and were unable to locate the suspects. Riverhead PD detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department, at 631-727-4500.

