Suspect Who Allegedly Forced Entry By Throwing Objects Nabbed For Suffolk County Burglary Spree

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Squad detectives, Joseph Foresto, age 67, was charged with six commercial burglaries and an attempted burglary between Saturday, May 18, and Saturday, June 22.

During the burglaries, Foresto, a Lake Grove resident, forced entry by throwing objects through a glass door or window to enter the closed businesses.

Foresto was arrested at his home around 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, and charged with the following incidents as detailed by police:

Broke the front door and stole cash from Tates Restaurant, located at 292 Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset, at 1:22 a.m. on May 18.

Broke a door and stole cash from Alberts Pizza, located at 601 Portion Road in Ronkonkoma, sometime overnight on May 18.

Broke a window and stole cash from Lake Grove Delicatessen, located at 1003 Hawkins Ave. in Lake Grove, at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, May 20.

Broke the front door and stole cash from Escape the Room Game Long Island, located at 71Portion Road in Ronkonkoma, at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.

Broke a window and stole cash from Lorenzo’s Pizza, located at 600 Middle Country Road in St. James, at 2:15 a.m. on Friday, June 14.

Broke the front door and stole cash from Rocco’s Pizza, located at 255 Medford Ave. in East Patchogue, sometime overnight on Tuesday, June 18.

Broke a window but was unsuccessful at entering Royal Pizza, located at 299 Hawkins Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma, at 1:35 a.m. on June 22.

Foresto was charged with:

Six counts of third-degree burglary,

One count of attempted burglary,

One count of criminal mischief.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, June 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.