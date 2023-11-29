Suspect Nabbed In Hit-Run That Killed Lake Ronkonkoma Woman On Way To Exercise Class

Lydia Ciminelli, of Lake Ronkonkoma, died Monday, Aug. 7, after she was struck in Ronkonkoma while crossing Rosevale Avenue near Motor Parkway at around 9:30 a.m.

Moments before the crash, Ciminelli had gotten off a bus and was walking to the Ronkonkoma Senior Center for an exercise class, according to a GoFundMe.

She was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives said the driver, who was in a dark colored sedan, never stopped.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Suffolk County Police announced that 28-year-old Michelle Karp, of East Northport, was arrested in connection with Ciminelli’s death.

Karp is charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence.

She was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.

