Suspect From Islandia Nabbed For String Of 14 Suffolk County Commercial Burglaries

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives, Christopher Lacker, age 42, of Islandia, was identified as the man who committed multiple burglaries at storage facilities within the confines of the Fourth and Fifth Precinct between early December 2022 and early November 2023.

During each burglary, Lacker entered storage facilities, cut locks from individual storage units, and stole property from within, according to police.

Lacker, who was located by officers at his home on Saturday, Nov. 11 at around 4:30 p.m.

Detectives say he burglarized four businesses a total of 14 times:

Public Storage, located at 770 Nesconset Highway in Nesconset, in December 2022.

Extra Space Storage, located at 3016 Express Drive in Islandia, in February, September, October, and November 2023.

Extra Space Storage, located at 1590 Lakeland Ave. in Bohemia, in September 2023.

Public Storage, located at 745 Calebs Path, Hauppauge in October 2023.

Lacker, was charged with 14 counts of third-degree burglary and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Nov. 12.

