Support Rising For Widow, 4 Kids Of Man Killed In Crash At Mastic Intersection

The family of a beloved husband and father of four who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island is turning to the community for support following his untimely death.

Silvano Posadas, age 35, died Saturday, July 22, when his motorcycle struck another car at the intersection of Mastic Road and Somerset Avenue in Mastic.
Silvano Posadas, age 35, of Bellport, died Saturday, July 22, when his motorcycle struck a Toyota Matrix stopped at the intersection of Mastic Road and Somerset Avenue in Mastic.

At the time, he was riding northbound and the Toyota was stopped, waiting to make a left turn, according to Suffolk County Police.

Posadas was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old Medford woman, was not injured.

Posadas leaves behind a wife and four children, according to a GoFundMe created by Miriam Sanchez to help with memorial and other expenses left in the wake of his loss.

“I am raising funds for a longtime friend, Iris Guzman,” Sanchez said. “She has four young children who are all still in school. She herself is a hardworking woman and caring mother.”

Sanchez said all of the money raised will go directly to Guzman and her kids.

“Please help by donating any amount you’re able to. It would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

Funeral services for Posadas had not been made public as of Tuesday, July 25.

Those who wish to donate to the GoFundMe can do so here.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

