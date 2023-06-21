Support Rising For Family Of Mother, Wife Killed In Manorville Crash: 'Always Had A Smile'

Loraine DiCuffa, age 49, of East Moriches, died following the wreck, which occurred at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, June 18, in Manorville.

According to Suffolk County Police, a 38-year-old Shirley woman was driving a 2022 BMW southbound on Wading River Road when she attempted to make a left-hand turn onto South Street.

The BMW then collided with a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle carrying DiCuffa and driven by her husband, Delio, police said.

Both riders were ejected from the bike. Loraine Dicuffa was later pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Delio DiCuffa was taken via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.

He is listed in stable yet critical condition, according to a GoFundMe created to help the family.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

In the days since her death, tributes have poured in on social media for DiCuffa, a mother of three who worked as a wellness coach at South Bay Wellness in Bohemia.

“Loraine was loved by everyone she met. She always had a smile on her face which would light up the room,” reads the GoFundMe campaign.

“She loved nothing more than spending time with her children, laughing and always being present with them.”

A colleague at South Bay Wellness, Danielle Zanzarov Rodriguez, described DiCuffa as one of the most inspiring and loving people she’s ever met in a tribute on Facebook.

“There are some human beings who come to this world to change our lives. They are the angels. I was blessed to have had an angel on my team, to have her in my life and to have been able to help her share her gifts with so many people,” Rodriguez said.

“There are no words to express the heaviness in my heart and the loss for our South Bay Wellness community.”

A visitation for DiCuffa will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Branch Funeral Home in Smithtown. Funeral services will follow at the same location.

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe to help her family with memorial and medical expenses had raised nearly $60,000. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

