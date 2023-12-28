'Superbly Delicious' Spot Takes Over Former Huntington Station Eatery

Honami Sushi Hibachi & Lounge, located at 179 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station, opened its doors to the public at the end of November 2023.

Formerly the spot for the popular 110 Japan (rated four stars on Yelp before it closed), Honami had big shoes to fill.

One month in and with a current rating of four stars, it appears that the new eatery has done just that.

“Great new sushi spot,” wrote Bryan G. of Oyster Bay on Honami’s Yelp page.

In addition to the renovations the new hibachi spot made to the building, Bryan enjoyed a variety of dishes, including tuna wontons, two sushi rolls, miso soup, and the restaurant’s “tuna pizza” dish (which combines tuna, sauces, guacamole, and tobiko on a toasted tortilla).

“All were delicious,” he said. “Highly recommend giving it a try.”

With over 50 classic and specialty sushi rolls to choose from and aesthetically pleasing platters full of rolls and sashimi, Honami has cemented itself to diners near and far as “an awesome place,” as one Yelp reviewer, Kris S., put it.

“The food was amazing, and the presentation was so cool,” the High Point, North Carolina resident continued.

“We are so happy that we went here and will definitely be back the next time we are in town.”

Besides the sushi and hibachi options, the restaurant has a dish on the menu for every taste – from noodle dishes to teriyaki, fried rice, filet mignon, and more.

“My niece said her [teriyaki] chicken was so tender and juicy,” New York resident Phillip Y. said in his review.

Her dish, which included bok choy and broccoli, was cooked so well, that “she asked us ‘when we could go back again,’” Phillip raved, adding, “Mind you, she is a very picky eater... So that is saying a lot for this establishment.”

Customers are able to choose a number of drinks, including cocktails, to pair with their dishes, and Honami even offers desserts such as banana tempura, mochi ice cream, fried ice cream, and a cappuccino truffle.

“We left with our appetites very satisfied and big smiles on our faces,” said Phillip.

“[The] ambience was modern and food superbly delicious...Can't wait to come back again!”

Honami is open daily for lunch and dinner. Through Wednesday, Jan. 31, the restaurant is offering 15 percent off online orders for its grand opening special.

