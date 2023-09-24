Stony Brook Restaurant Announces Closure After Foodborne Illness Incident Sickens Dozens

The last day in business for Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse in Stony Brook will be Sunday, Sept. 24.

"In light of the recent events, we have made the very difficult decision to permanently close the restaurant," the eatery said in a statement released on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Located on Nesconset Highway, it had been in business for 10 years.

Twelve of the 24 people sickened on Saturday, Sept. 9 had to be hospitalized.

Of the 28 people sickened, 12 had to be taken to the hospital. The cause of the incident was likely mishandled and improperly stored rice, the Suffolk County County Health Department said.

The restaurant was issued about 15 violations, including eight for foodborne illness risk factors, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

In announcing the closure, the restaurant said, "The entire team at Kumo expresses our deepest regret and we apologize to those affected by the situation at our restaurant. We understand the seriousness of the matter and we continue to cooperate with all parties to fully understand the cause."

