Stolen Car Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In North Patchogue, Seriously Injures 2: Police

The incident occurred in North Patchogue on Thursday, June 15 at approximately 7 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

Jeffrey Edsall, aged 52 of Patchogue, was allegedly driving a stolen 2001 Ford Explorer north on North Ocean Avenue when he rear-ended a 2013 Chevy Suburban that was turning left into the parking lot of a funeral home.

The impact of the initial crash sent Edsall spinning into the southbound lane, where it was struck by an oncoming 2015 Nissan Rogue, operated by 46-year-old Juan Gonzalez Bravo.

Gonzalez Bravo’s Rogue went on to collide with a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas.

During the crash, Edsall was ejected from the car as it overturned.

He was transported to an area hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, as was Rogue passenger Mercedes Segara, aged 72.

Josue Medrano, the 19-year-old driving the rear-ended Suburban was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries, as were the four passengers in the car, one of which was a five-year-old child.

The Ford Explorer had reportedly been stolen earlier that day from Randy’s Auto Repair, located at 242 Medford Avenue in North Patchogue.

Edsall was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and the cars were impounded.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

