Still No Suspect After LIE Hit-Run In Ronkonkoma Killing 'Loving, Goofy' Husband, Father

Robert Twiford, age 61, of Melville, died Dec. 5, 2022, after being struck on the off-ramp of eastbound I-495 at exit 60 in Ronkonkoma.
Suffolk County Police said Twiford was lying in the roadway at around 8 p.m when he was struck by at least one vehicle, which fled the scene.
He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he died from his injuries.
A short time later, surveillance video captured the suspect pulling over on Garrity Avenue in Ronkonkoma and examining his vehicle with a flashlight.
Detectives described the vehicle as a light-colored, possibly gray 2015 to 2018 Ford Focus hatchback.
Twiford leaves behind a wife and three children.
Relatives remembered the Lindenhurst native as a “caring, loving, compassionate, and often goofy” man and a “die-hard Yankees, Giants, and Rangers fan.”
“Bob was a hard-working man who worked tirelessly to support his family every day without complaint,” his niece Melissa McQuade said on a GoFundMe campaign.
“His unexpected and shocking passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of all who knew him, especially his devastated wife, children and grandchild.”
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
Tips can be submitted on the organization's website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. All callers will be anonymous.
