Fair 73°

SHARE

Stay Out Of Water: Several Beaches In Suffolk County Closed Over Bacteria Levels

Long Islanders hoping to cool off at the beach will have to choose wisely as several locales are closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.

Several beaches, including Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore, are closed to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels.
Several beaches, including Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore, are closed to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The following Suffolk County beaches were closed to swimming as of Thursday evening, June 29:

  • Gold Star Battalion Beach in Huntington
  • Amityville Beach in Amityville
  • Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore
  • Ronkonkoma Beach in Islip

Water at all four beaches was found to contain bacteria at levels above what is considered acceptable, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health.

Bathing in such water could cause gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Gregson Pigott said in a statement.

The beaches will reopen when testing shows that bacteria levels have gone down.

You can find the latest information on beach closures by calling the Suffolk County Bathing Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE