Stay Out Of Water: Several Beaches In Suffolk County Closed Over Bacteria Levels

The following Suffolk County beaches were closed to swimming as of Thursday evening, June 29:

Gold Star Battalion Beach in Huntington

Beach in Huntington Amityville Beach in Amityville

Beach in Amityville Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore

Beach in Bay Shore Ronkonkoma Beach in Islip

Water at all four beaches was found to contain bacteria at levels above what is considered acceptable, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health.

Bathing in such water could cause gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Gregson Pigott said in a statement.

The beaches will reopen when testing shows that bacteria levels have gone down.

You can find the latest information on beach closures by calling the Suffolk County Bathing Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822.

