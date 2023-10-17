Starbucks Swiper: Man Steals Thousands In Gift Cards From Coram Chain

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 29 in Coram.

Just before 6 p.m., an unknown man walked into the Starbucks located at 1710 Route 112.

Authorities said the man snatched gift cards from an employee, worth a total of $1,200, and ran.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest of the thief.

Anyone with information can submit tips by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips app.

All tips will be kept anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.