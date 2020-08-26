Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Families Want Independent Investigation Of Cuomo's Handling Of Nursing Homes
Sports

COVID-19: Suffolk County Will Try To Play Fall HS Sports After Nassau Postpones Till 2021

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
High school sports will be played in Suffolk County amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
High school sports will be played in Suffolk County amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Hours after school officials in Nassau County announced that they would be postponing the fall sports schedule, Suffolk County announced it will attempt to play the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Section XI, which governs high school sports in Suffolk County, voted on Wednesday, Aug. 26 to continue the statewide plan to play through the fall season, following the guidance provided by the state.

The vote to carry on with the season was a unanimous 12-0.

This week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that “low-risk” sports such as soccer and field hockey, can begin to play as of Monday, Sept. 21. “High-risk,” full contact sports such as football and ice hockey can only continue conditioning programs and practicing without playing in games.

However, when games begin, Cuomo said that there will be no travel practice or play permitted outside of a school’s region until at least Monday, Oct. 19, and all Health Department mandates must be followed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.