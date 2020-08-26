COVID-19: Suffolk County Will Try To Play Fall HS Sports After Nassau Postpones Till 2021

Hours after school officials in Nassau County announced that they would be postponing the fall sports schedule, Suffolk County announced it will attempt to play the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Section XI, which governs high school sports in Suffolk County, voted on Wednesday, Aug. 26 to continue the statewide plan to play through the fall season, following the guidance provided by the state.

The vote to carry on with the season was a unanimous 12-0.

This week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that “low-risk” sports such as soccer and field hockey, can begin to play as of Monday, Sept. 21. “High-risk,” full contact sports such as football and ice hockey can only continue conditioning programs and practicing without playing in games.

However, when games begin, Cuomo said that there will be no travel practice or play permitted outside of a school’s region until at least Monday, Oct. 19, and all Health Department mandates must be followed.

