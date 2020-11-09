COVID-19: Suffolk County Postpones Fall HS Sports Until Next Year

Suffolk County officials are hitting the brakes on the fall high school sports season and will instead operate three seasons in the new year.

Section 11, the governing body of interscholastic sports in Suffolk County, announced on Friday, Sept. 11 that it was postponing all fall sports until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came weeks after Section 11 voted to attempt to play the fall season, following the guidance of the state.

According to officials, the change was made due to the “potential for increased positive cases of COVID-19, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and staff members, a reduced number of spectators, a lack of locker room and facility use, increased costs in transportation and security for school districts and equity among all school districts.”

Section XI is planning to run three complete seasons for the varsity, junior varsity, and modified levels. Those seasons will allow for teams to play an adapted season that ends with a champion crowned.

The seasons will run as follows:

Varsity and JV

Season 1 (Winter): Jan. 4 through Feb. 27;

Season 2 (Fall): March 1 through May 1;

Season 3 (Spring): April 26 through June 19.

Modified sports

Season 1 (Winter): Jan 4 through February 6;

Season 2 (Late Winter): Feb. 8 through Mar 20;

Season 3 (Fall): March 22 through May 8;

Season 4 (Spring): May 10 through June 12.

“While this was a difficult decision, we feel it was the best move for the health and safety of everyone involved,” Section 11 Executive Director Tom Combs said.

“We still have a lot of hard work ahead in planning and executing on the three seasons across six months in 2021, but we look forward to the challenge and collaboration with our member schools and providing an impactful experience for our student-athletes and coaches.”

