COVID-19: Long Island Ducks' Season Won't Take Flight

There will be no Long Island Ducks baseball in 2020 after numerous unsuccessful attempts to gain an exemption from the state.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday, June 30, after reaching a decision to drop their efforts after New York’s decision last week not allowing fans into professional sports venues.

“We tried everything in our power to start the season despite the pandemic and all the challenges it presented,” said Ducks CEO and founder Frank Boulton.

The team was seeking permission to open at 25 percent capacity -- a number previously envisioned and proposed -- in Long Island’s Phase 4 of reopening.

Instead, team officials said they immediately turn their attention to booking Bethpage Ballpark for various uses in the coming months, including camps, clinics, corporate events, and field rentals.

"Without fans, we cannot move forward in 2020," Boulton said. "We are very disappointed that this is the result, but we look forward to seeing everyone at the ballpark again in 2021.”

The Ducks will be reaching out to those holding season tickets, mini-plans, suite leases, group tickets, and sponsorship packages in the coming weeks regarding 2020 accounts.

Fans with tickets should visit the Ducks website here.

