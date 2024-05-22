The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, near Exit 43A in Islip.

New York State Police said a 2004 Buick was going westbound in the eastbound lanes when it collided with a Honda motorcycle, ejecting the rider from his bike.

The motorcycle operator, 42-year-old Hugo Cajamarca, of Patchogue, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.

New York State Police said the crash is under investigation and asked any witnesses to contact the agency at 631-756-3300.

