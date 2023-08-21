Underage Liquor Sales Check Leads To Pair Of Arrests In Southampton

The checks took place in the Southampton area on Saturday, Aug. 19 at numerous locations.

The operation was carried out by the Southampton Police in conjunction with the State Liquor Authority.

During the operation, Gustavo Garcia, age 18, of Riverhead was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of alcohol, said Sgt. Eric Sickles of the Southampton Police.

Garcia is accused of selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21, at the Garden Deli in Flanders, Sickles said.

Sickles said a juvenile was also charged with the prohibited sale of alcohol when she sold to a person under the age of 21 at the 7-Eleven in Flanders.

Both were released on appearance tickets, to be arraigned in court at a later date.

The following establishments were compliant, Southampton Town Police noted:

The Station Bar, Hampton Bays

Club Ultra, Southampton

Club Dream, Hampton Bays

