South Huntington Father Admits Raping Biological Daughter After Giving Her Sleeping Pills

The 45-year-old South Huntington resident, who prosecutors are not naming in order to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 31.

According to the DA’s office, the defendant admitted that his 21-year-old daughter was spending the night with him in February 2022 when he gave her an Advil PM.

The woman later awoke to her father rubbing her back and her buttocks.

When she realized what was happening, the man pinned her arms down and forcibly raped her, according to prosecutors.

She eventually escaped and ran to the home of a relative who lived nearby.

The victim told police that her father had previously sexually abused her when she was a young child.

“Not only did this defendant commit a horrific crime, but he violated his duty as a father when he sexually assaulted his own daughter,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“This plea ensures that the defendant will serve a lengthy prison sentence for his actions and the victim will not have to relive the trauma she experienced by testifying at a trial.”

Under state sentencing guidelines, the defendant could face up to 25 years in prison. He is due back in court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 19.

