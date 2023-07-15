Partly Cloudy 82°

New Update: ID Released After Skeletal Remains Found Off Southern State Parkway In Islip

Authorities have released the identity of a man days after skeletal remains were found off a stretch of the Southern State Parkway.

Southern State Parkway
Joe Lombardi
On Thursday, July 13 at around 7:15 a.m., New York State Police troopers responded to a call of the remains found off the parkway eastbound in the wooded area around Exit 40 in the town of Islip.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) responded.

Late Saturday afternoon, July 15, state police announced that the human remains have been identified as Isaiah Henriquez, age 20, of West Babylon.

No further information was released.

