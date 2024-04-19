Shots Fired Damage Vehicle In Riverhead

The incident occurred in Riverhead around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, on Oakland Drive South.

According to the Riverhead Police, a resident called to report damage to his vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found that the car had damage caused by what appeared to be a gunshot, police said.

An investigation by town detectives determined that numerous gunshots had been fired during the early morning hours in the area.

There were no reports of injuries at this time, police said.

Riverhead Town Police is asking for public assistance and asks that anyone with information call 631-727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

