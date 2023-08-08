Shot At While Searching For Puppy: 24-Year-Old Gets Prison For Opening Fire On Shirley Duo

Tyriek Corbin, of Mastic, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 8, after a jury convicted him for his role in the August 2022 shooting.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s office, Corbin got into an argument with the victims, who were in a car searching for a lost French Bulldog puppy in Shirley on Lockwood Drive, on Aug. 14, 2022.

The argument escalated and Corbin went into a home and returned with a loaded gun. He then fired multiple shots at the victims’ car as they drove away, prosecutors said.

Neither victim was injured, but their car was left with three bullet holes.

“The fact that this defendant fired shots on a residential street following a discussion about the search for a lost puppy, is incomprehensible and will not be tolerated here in Suffolk County,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This defendant did not care who or what the shots of his illegal gun struck when he pulled the trigger. This defendant could have seriously injured or killed someone, and now will spend time in prison for his violent crime.”

On April 11, 2023, a Suffolk County jury found Corbin guilty of possession of a weapon, a violent felony.

In addition to his time behind bars, a judge ordered him to complete five years of post-release supervision.

