Fatal Crash: Shirley Man Crossing Busy Highway Struck By Car

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 8:40 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 on the Montauk Highway in Shirley.

According to Suffolk County police, Chris Tropin, of Shirley, was driving a 2016 Subaru eastbound in the travel lane of Montauk Highway, west of Camp Upton Road, when the vehicle struck Paul Moran, who was crossing the roadway.

Moran, age 57, of Shirley, was pronounced dead at the scene by an EMT with Shirley Community Ambulance, police said.

Tropin, age 53, was not injured.

The Subaru was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.